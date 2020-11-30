Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

S&P Dow Jones Indices has announced, on 13 November 2020, the 2020 results for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) which assess companies on ESG (Environment Social -Governance) criteria.

Total was once again selected as a member of the DJSI World and DJSI Europe indices:

Total has continuously been a member of the DJSI World index since 2004 (hence for the 17 th consecutive year now). In 2020, in the Oil Gas Upstream Integrated sector, only 7 companies out of an initial universe of 59 companies have been selected. Total is the only major in this index.

Total has been continuously included in the regional DJSI Europe index since 2005 (except in 2015). In 2020, in the Oil Gas Upstream Integrated sector, only 2 companies out of an initial universe of 10 companies have been selected.

These indices and further details are available on the dedicated S&P Global website: www.spglobal.com/esg/csa

