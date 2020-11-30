Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Moment Group AB, LEI: 549300VNTTR22XK8DM54 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: MOMENT SE0000680902 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Moment Group AB on November 27, 2020 at 17.01 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous November 30, 2020, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB