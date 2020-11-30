The marine electronics market is expected to grow by USD 927.70 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Electronics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rise in seaborne trade is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as delay in defense budget sanctioning will hamper the market growth.

Marine Electronics Market: Product Landscape

The common applications of the sonar systems in the maritime is in bathymetric studies, offshore oil and gas exploration, and defense: Furthermore, they are used in military vessels as well as in unmanned underwater vehicles to track enemy vessels and torpedo. The significant applications of sonar systems in the maritime are driving the marine electronics market growth. The marine electronics market share growth by the sonar systems segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the other segments.

Marine Electronics Market: Geographic Landscape

The presence of established marine electronics manufacturers and increased defense spending by respective governments will significantly drive marine electronics market growth in this region over the forecast period. 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the critical market for marine electronics in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South America.

Companies Covered:

FLIR Systems Inc.

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Navico

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Co.

Thales Group

thyssenkrupp AG

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sonar systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Radars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

GPS tracking devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

