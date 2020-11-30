The marine electronics market is expected to grow by USD 927.70 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
The rise in seaborne trade is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as delay in defense budget sanctioning will hamper the market growth.
Marine Electronics Market: Product Landscape
The common applications of the sonar systems in the maritime is in bathymetric studies, offshore oil and gas exploration, and defense: Furthermore, they are used in military vessels as well as in unmanned underwater vehicles to track enemy vessels and torpedo. The significant applications of sonar systems in the maritime are driving the marine electronics market growth. The marine electronics market share growth by the sonar systems segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the other segments.
Marine Electronics Market: Geographic Landscape
The presence of established marine electronics manufacturers and increased defense spending by respective governments will significantly drive marine electronics market growth in this region over the forecast period. 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the critical market for marine electronics in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South America.
Companies Covered:
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Navico
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon Co.
- Thales Group
- thyssenkrupp AG
- Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
