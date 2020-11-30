Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion nach Ad-hoc-Meldung! Jahresendrallye zeichnet sich ab…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
30.11.20
08:08 Uhr
7,000 Euro
-0,020
-0,28 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8607,54010:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.11.2020 | 09:29
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Olainfarm: Financial calendar for 2021

JSC Olainfarm informs that in 2021 disclosure of financial results is scheduled for the following dates:

  • Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for 2020 - on 26 February 2021;
  • Audited consolidated and unconsolidated Annual Report of JSC Olainfarm for 2020 submission planned on 30 April 2021;
  • Unaudited 2021 consolidated interim financial statements for 3 months - on 28 May 2021;
  • Unaudited 2021 consolidated interim financial statements for 6 months - on 27 August 2021;
  • Unaudited 2021 consolidated interim financial statements for 9 months - on 26 November 2021.

JSC "Olainfarm" is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in the production of medicines and chemical pharmaceutical products. The basic principle of the company's activity is to produce reliable and efficient products of the highest quality for Latvia and the whole world. Currently, the products of JSC Olainfarm are exported to more than 50 countries and territories of the world, including the Baltic States, Russia, other CIS countries, Europe, North America, Asian countries and Australia.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com


OLAINFARM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.