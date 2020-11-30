Anzeige
Montag, 30.11.2020
Kursexplosion nach Ad-hoc-Meldung! Jahresendrallye zeichnet sich ab…
30.11.2020 | 10:28
Zlatko Rihter assumes position as President and CEO of Mölnlycke

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zlatko Rihter assumes his position as President and CEO of Mölnlycke.

He replaces interim CEO Barry McBride who reassumes his role as Executive Vice President Gloves, Antiseptics and Global R&D.

Zlatko Rihter has extensive experience from the healthcare sector after having spent more than 20 years within the industry. Prior to joining Mölnlycke, he was President and CEO of Sweden-based CellaVision, a world-leading provider of digital solutions for medical microscopy in the field of hematology, listed on Nasdaq Nordic.

Previous positions include EVP Sales & Marketing at ORIGIO, as well as President GBU Chronic at Gambro and Director Patient Handling Product Division at ArjoHuntleigh.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Johansson
Global Director Corporate Communications
+46 317 223 423 or jenny.johansson@molnlycke.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/molnlycke/r/zlatko-rihter-assumes-position-as-president-and-ceo-of-molnlycke,c3246012

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7824/3246012/1341751.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/molnlycke/i/zlatko-rihter,c2855290

Zlatko Rihter

© 2020 PR Newswire
