Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-11-30 10:20 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 30, 2020 to remove observation status for Nordic Fibreboard AS shares (SKN1T, ISIN: EE3100092503) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist Observation status was applied as Nordic Fibreboard AS total equity didn't comply with the requirement set out in the Commercial Code. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.