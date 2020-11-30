Today, November 30, 2020, Athanase Industrial Partners II KB ("Athanase") and Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II (the "Athanase Funds")disclosed a mandatory offer to the shareholders in IVISYS AB. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in IVISYS AB (IVISYS, ISIN code SE0006800439, order book ID 108037) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB