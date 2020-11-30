MagForce is making progress in its strategy to drive the uptake of NanoTherm, its thermal ablation treatment approved in Europe for brain tumours (GBM). Despite the impact of COVID-19, 17 GBM patients were treated during H120. Management expects to sustain this in H220 (c 30-40 in FY20) and triple it in FY21 (c 90-120). Safety data from the US study for prostate cancer are still expected by end-2020. However, the impact of COVID-19 means launch is now expected in H221 (vs the prior Q221 forecast). Growth in European sales, driven by reimbursement and the ongoing roll-out of devices, as well as the potential launch in the US, will be key to crystallising value. We value MagForce at €260.6m or €9.4/share.

