Nasdaq Tallinn has, at the request of the member and as a result of the member's and the Exchange's Brexit planning, decided to suspend following cash equity memberships. The following cash Equity memberships will be suspended as of the 2nd of December. Member name INET ID Last day of trading Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd CSB 1st of December, 2020 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8847 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.