Khawaja Holdings, a multinational holding company, and CEO Ahmad Khawaja are expanding in Canada to support new and growing businesses.

Ahmad Khawaja and Khawaja Holdings have had ties to Canadian businesses for a significant amount of time, and as industries grow, Khawaja Holdings has continually seen opportunity in Canada.

"We want to make sure we include Canada into our expansion plan because we have relationships with many businesses there already, and we see so much opportunity for growth and success," CEO Ahmad Khawaja said, "…we want to participate and aide in the growth of Canadian companies."

According to emarketer.com, retail ecommerce's share of total retail in Canada was projected to be 7.7% in 2020, but it is now revised to 8.7% due to the COVID-19, or Coronavirus Pandemic, disruption.

There are new opportunities for online businesses, and it's projected that retail e-commerce will reach CA $52.04 billion this year.

Khawaja Holdings wants to support these businesses and invest in their growth.

Statista.com says, "In 2019, 25 million people in Canada bought goods and services online. This figure is expected to increase to 30.1 million people in 2024."

Whether online or offline, Khawaja Holdings is setting the foundation for operations in Canada to support new and growing businesses as part of their multinational growth plan.

Ahmad Khawaja added, "Canada has always shown impressive growth, and their citizens create great businesses. We want to support that in a more meaningful way moving forward."

About Khawaja Holdings:

Khawaja Holdings is a multinational holding company with operations and plans for expansion in nearly every continent. We enable businesses and economies to thrive, allowing entrepreneurs and innovative companies to reach their full potential. Visit www.khawajaholdings.com/.

