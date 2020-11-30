The authorities in Himachal Pradesh have already identified a site for the solar plant. State-owned Satluz Jal Vidyut Nigam will develop the project.From pv magazine India The government of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh is working on setting up an 880 MW solar project in the town of Kaza, in Lahaul and Spiti district. State-owned Satluz Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) will develop the massive installation. Jai Ram Thakur, chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, said that the state government had identified 6 GW of renewable energy potential in the state. "Power projects have been allocated for ...

