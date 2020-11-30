itelligence expands into Finland by acquiring leading consulting company within Human Capital Management (HCM)

The global SAP Partner itelligence acquires the SAP consultancy firm Pasafin Oy in Finland and with this acquisition, itelligence is now also represented in Finland strengthening the position as one of the leading SAP consulting groups in the Nordic region

BIELEFELD, Germany and HELSINKI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, the leading SAP consultancy worldwide, is expanding its presence in the Nordic region. With effect from December 1, 2020 itelligence takes over the consulting firm Pasafin in Helsinki, Finland.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, comments: "With the acquisition of Pasafin, the leading SuccessFactors partner, itelligence is now also present in Finland. I am looking forward to working with Pasafin, the specialists for HR matters and cloud transformation. We're going to use this expertise to expand our position as the leading SuccessFactors partner throughout the Nordic region."

Pasafin, founded in 2005, is a well-known Finnish consultancy business that decided early on to specialize in consulting services for cloud-based SAP solutions, such as SAP SuccessFactors for the field of human capital management. The company has a network of many well-known Finnish clients and is also a sought-after consultancy for companies operating internationally.

"We are looking very much forward to being part of itelligence. itelligence is a very successful SAP partner both globally and locally in the Nordic region and we are convinced that this will be a perfect match to our strategy of expanding our footprint and to continue having an excellent reputation of delivering services on time and on budget with high quality," says Anne Hiljanen, founder of Pasafin. "Personally I am especially pleased of the matching values, growing capabilities and HR knowledge, creating additional value to our customers in Finland", Anne continues.

The founder of Pasafin, Anne Hiljanen, as well as the management team and the other employees of Pasafin will continue their careers at itelligence as part of the Nordic HCM team headed by Morten Bjerregaard.

"I'm very excited to welcome the team from Pasafin. They will strengthen our position in the Nordic region and are a perfect match to itelligence's strategic approach to HR and HR transformation, and what our DNA is - to create value for our clients' HR organizations by implementing and deploying business-oriented solutions that are as global as possible and as local as necessary," says Morten Bjerregaard, Head of Human Capital Management, itelligence Denmark.

Growth via cloud strategy

Over the coming years, itelligence will continue to pursue the ambition of being the preferred SAP Full Service Provider in the Nordic region. Nicolaj Vang Jessen comments:

"For several years, it has been our strategy to get feet on the ground in Finland and with the acquisition of Pasafin we have now succeeded. I believe we have the best possibilities to grow further," and concludes:

"We are seeing a growing interest in Cloud solutions from our clients and itelligence has already supported many Nordic companies in implementing SAP Cloud solutions within several business areas. With Pasafin's experience in SuccessFactors, we expect a significant expansion of our Cloud business and see it as an important driver for our continued growth in the Nordic region."

Executive Vice President, Managing Director, Nicolaj Vang Jessen, itelligence Nordic

+45 2543 8808, Nicolaj.Vang.Jessen@itelligence.dk

Head of Human Capital Management, Morten Bjerregaard, itelligence Nordic

+45 40506175, Morten.Bjerregaard@itelligence.dk

Founder Anne Hiljanen, Pasafin

+358 40 523 1000, Anne.Hiljanen@Pasafin.fi

International Press contact:

Head of Corporate Public Relations

Silvia Dicke

itelligence AG

Königsbreede 1

D-33605 Bielefeld

T: +49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 - 107

E-mail: silvia.dicke@itelligence.de

About Pasafin

Pasafin is a trusted partner in Human Resource Information Management (HRIS) and provides high-quality consulting services for SAP SuccessFactors cloud, Workday HCM cloud, SAP HCM on-premise and for other core HRIS applications. Since 2005, we have helped to improve our customers' digital HR processes around the world. We have a strong delivery track record and excellent reputation of delivering services on time and on budget with high quality. Our continuously developing services portfolio offers our clients support and consultation from planning and implementation to running the HRIS services (Pasafin Care - AMS). Our Advisory Services include for example HRIS roadmap and process consulting and supporting our clients with RFI/RFP processes. We are an accredited SuccessFactors value added reseller and implementation partner with extensive experience in HRIS projects. www.pasafin.fi

About itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP platinum partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT - for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in total revenues. https://itelligencegroup.com

