DJ PAO Severstal: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: 30-Nov-2020 / 14:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of Extraordinary General Meeting PAO Severstal ("Severstal", the "Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that a resolution on payment of a dividend for the three months ended 30 September 2020 was passed at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on 27 November 2020. Severstal's shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of 37.34 rubles per share for the three months ended 30 September 2020. The record date for this dividend payment is 8 December 2020. For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,157 million and EBITDA of $2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes. www.severstal.com [1] ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 88757 EQS News ID: 1151498 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4b15f91445f21bf7bba524c68c1bddc7&application_id=1151498&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2020 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)