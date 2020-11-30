In the first ten months of the year, the country saw the addition of PV systems totaling 3,924 MW. The rooftop segment keeps prevailing in the German PV market.From pv magazine Germany Germany registered new PV systems totaling 421 MW in October, according to the latest figures from the country's Federal Network Agency (the Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 387.6 MW in September and 377 MW in October 2019. So far this year, 3.92 GW of new PV systems have been registered by the Bundesnetzagentur, with cumulative installed PV capacity reaching 52.7 GW at the end of October. In the same period ...

