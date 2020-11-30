With effect from 12/2/2020, the subscription rights in Magle Chemoswed Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including 12/14/2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MAGLE TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015242953 Order book ID: 209909 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from 12/2/2020, the paid subscription shares in Magle Chemoswed Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: MAGLE BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015242961 Order book ID: 209910 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB