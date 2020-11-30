Nasdaq Stockholm has, at the request of the member and as a result of the member's and the Exchange's Brexit planning, decided to suspend the equity derivatives membership of Hudson River Trading Europe LTD. The membership will be suspended as of December 1st, 2020. Hudson River Trading Europe LTD has traded with member ID HRT in the Genium INET Trading System. Member: Hudson River Trading Europe LTD Genium INET ID: HRT Last day of trading: 2020-11-30 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=811228