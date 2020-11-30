Employees from F.H. Cann & Associates Donate $25 Gift Cards to Lazarus House Ministries

The Gift Cards Were Used to Help Buy Groceries for Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Frank Cann, Executive Vice President of F.H. Cann & Associates, is pleased to announce that he and several of his employees recently donated $25 gift cards to the Lazarus House Ministries.

To learn more about the charitable donation, which was used by recipients to help buy groceries for their Thanksgiving dinners, please read https://www.eagletribune.com/news/merrimack_valley/exchange-club-donates-to-lazarus-house/article_767089a6-84fa-55bc-bdef-1ece187d6d5d.html.

Cann serves on the Board of Directors for the Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers. When he heard that the Club would be collecting gift cards and money to help people purchase food for Thanksgiving, he let his employees know about the fundraising opportunity.

A number of the employees from F.H. Cann & Associates were inspired to help and donated the gift cards. Recently, Cann and other board members of the Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers presented a symbolic check along with 25 Thanksgiving gift cards valued at $3,100 to Lazarus House Ministries.

The donation of the grocery gift cards was especially important and necessary this year, the Eagle Tribune article noted.

"The Lazarus House has traditionally given turkeys to the needy for Thanksgiving. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has been forced to shrink its corps of volunteers, making grocery gift cards a more manageable way to help people prepare for the holiday," the article noted.

Cann said he and his team were more than happy to offer whatever financial assistance they could do such a worthy cause.

This is not the first time that the team from F.H. Cann & Associates has given back to the community. In 2020, the company awarded two scholarships to local high school graduates, and they have also been involved with a number of other organizations, including the Pulmonary Hypertension Association.

The care and attention that F.H. Cann & Associates gives to local people and organizations that need assistance mirrors their commitment to their clients. Every employee recognizes that their clients and their customers are extremely important, and they are proud to offer a holistic approach to customer care.

"We are committed to delivering productive, professional and secure services that meet and exceed the needs of our clients, customers, employees and the communities that we serve," Cann said.

About F.H. Cann & Associates:

F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc. (FHC) was established in 1999 and has been providing best-in-class accounts receivable management services for over 20 years. More information can be found on their official website: https://www.fhcann.com.

Contact:

F.H. Cann & Associates

info@fhcann.com

877-750-9804

SOURCE: F.H. Cann & Associates

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618777/Employees-from-FH-Cann-Associates-Donate-25-Gift-Cards-to-Lazarus-House-Ministries