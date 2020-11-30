Kosmides Family Owned, Apola Greek Grill, Announces Franchise Opportunities for Authentic, Fast-Growing Greek Grills

Apola Greek Grill Features Delicious Gyros And Many Other Tasty Greek Choices

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / The Kosmides Family, owners of the Apola Greek Grill restaurants in Southern California, is pleased to announce franchise opportunities for their authentic and fast-growing Greek grills.

To learn more about the company and the franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.eatapola.com/franchise/.

As a spokesperson for the Kosmides Family Business noted, this is an ideal time for aspiring restaurant entrepreneurs to invest in a franchise. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped create several real estate opportunities, and a number of restaurants are still seeing tremendous growth, despite the pandemic.

"As of 2020, we have launched our franchise opportunities for those individuals qualified to own and operate this fun, exciting, and financially rewarding business," the spokesperson noted, adding that the Kosmides Family firmly believes that their concept will be popular and successful anywhere in the world, since Apola Greek Grill is definitely well-positioned to accelerate its growth.

"It is not only what the consumer is looking for, it's what they are craving. The Greek cuisine is one of the most highly desired international favorites but still one of the most under-represented in the Fast Casual segment and overall in the restaurant industry"

The members of the Kosmides Family understand that not everyone with a desire to own a franchise is already trained in the business model, so they have created a thorough training program that will teach franchisees what to do and how to be successful.

"We have developed systems and procedures to guide our Franchisees from onboarding, to opening their first location and to taking all the steps necessary to be successful," the spokesperson noted.

The training program will guide each new franchise owner through their established policies at Apola Greek Grill and other phases of the business, which in turn will equip the new franchisees with the skills they need to be successful.

"Franchisees who are willing to learn and are devoted to communicating with their customers and offering outstanding service, should do very well in this new endeavor", the company spokesperson noted.

"Your success is also a function of the amount of time and effort you are willing to devote to learning and executing each phase of the business."

The Kosmides Family has a great deal of experience in the restaurant business, dating back to 1977 when the father bought his first Italian restaurant in Hawthorne, California. After opening over 35 different high-volume independent restaurants throughout his career and teaching the restaurant trade to his sons, the family then went on to open Apola Greek Grill.

Apola Greek Grill is an Authentic Greek Grill that is taking the US by storm with its truly authentic Greek gyro. Their work has already been featured on Food Service Exchange and on TV's 'This is LA' among other publications.

Victoria Kennedy

manager@victoriakennedyofficial.com

702 718 5821

