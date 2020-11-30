Issuer Information Issuer: Landsbréf-BÚS I Org. no: 651116-9960 LEI 549300BFU5PUQPYGKV89 Issue Information Symbol (Ticker) BUS 60 ISIN code IS0000031888 CFI code D-B-F-U-G-R FISN númer LANDSBREF BUS/2.7 BD 20600505 Bonds/bills: Bond Total issued amount 12.000.000.000 Total amount previously issued 0 kr Amount issued at this time 4.580.000.000 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Annuity Amortization type, if other Currency ISK Currency, if other Issue date May 5, 2020 First ordinary installment date June 5, 2020 Total number of installments 480 Installment frequency 12 Maturity date May 5, 2060 Interest rate 2,70% Floating interest rate, if applicable Floating interest rate, if other Premium Simple/compound interest Simple Interest Simple/compound, if other Day count convention 30E/360 Day count convention, if other Interest from date May 5, 2020 First ordinary coupon date June 5, 2020 Coupon frequency 12 Total number of coupon payments 480 If irregular cash flow, then how Dirty price / clean price Clean price quote: If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing Indexed Yes Name of index CPI Daily index or monthly index Daily Index Daily index or monthly index, if other Base index value 475,50667 Index base date May 5, 2020 Other Information Call option Yes Put option No Convertible No Credit rating (rating agency, date) Additional information Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð Date of Application for Admission to Trading November 25, 2020 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading November 27, 2020 Date of admission to trading December 1, 2020 Order book ID BUS_60 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS Static volatility guards No Dynamic volatility guards No MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond