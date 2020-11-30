First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Files NI 43-101 for Taca Taca and Declares Maiden Mineral Reserve of Over 7.7 Million Tonnes of Contained Copper

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX:FM) today announced the filing of an updated National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report dated November, 2020 for the Taca Taca development project (the "Report"). Taca Taca is a copper, molybdenum and gold project located in the Puna (Altiplano) region of Salta Province, in northwest Argentina. The Report documents an updated Mineral Resource model and a significant maiden Mineral Reserve estimate derived from an open pit mine design and plan which contemplates processing throughput of up to 60 million tonnes per annum through a conventional flotation circuit with a mine life of approximately 32 years. The recovered copper reaches a peak of approximately 275,000 tonnes within the first ten years of operations. The design is based on the process plants which the Company has successfully constructed and operated at its Sentinel and Cobre Panama operations.



A decision to proceed with the construction of Taca Taca is not expected until sometime in 2023 or 2024. The Company remains focused on deleveraging its balance sheet over this period. Work will continue to advance the project and to further refine and optimize the plan while obtaining the required approvals and permits and suitable assurances with respect to the Argentinian fiscal regime in advance of a formal construction decision.

The updated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource is 2,203.3 million tonnes of grading 0.43% copper for 9,450.7 kt of contained copper, 264.5 kt of molybdenum and 6,052.1 koz of gold. The Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve has been estimated at 1,758.5 Mt of ore grading 0.44% copper for 7,734.7 of contained copper, 213.5 kt of Mo and 5,086.7 koz of Au. (See Table 1 and 2. For further detail refer to the NI 43-101 Taca Taca Project, November, 2020 available on SEDAR).

This increases the Company's total Mineral Reserves to over 29 million tonnes of contained copper which is the fifth-largest copper reserve base globally, and substantially increases the geographic diversification of the Company's copper reserves.

Table 1: Mineral Resource statement as at October 2020, using a 0.13% Cueq cut-off grade



Classification Volume

(Mbcm) Tonnes

(M/t) Density

(t/m3) Cu grade

(%) Mo grade

(%) Au grade

(g/t) Cu metal

(kt) Mo metal

(kt) Au metal

(koz) Measured 157.7 421.5 2.67 0.60 0.016 0.14 2,542.8 67.02 1,852.6 Indicated 671.6 1,781.8 2.65 0.39 0.011 0.07 6,908.0 197.52 4,199.5 Measured & Indicated 829.3 2,203.3 2.66 0.43 0.012 0.09 9,450.7 264.54 6,052.1 Inferred 269.4 716.9 2.66 0.31 0.009 0.05 2,206.0 65.15 1,182.7

Note: The copper equivalent cut-off ("Cueq") grade accounts for a $3.00/lb copper price, a $1,200/oz gold price, and a $12.00/lb molybdenum price. Inventory and classification are guided by the design ultimate pit. The stated Mineral Resource includes the Mineral Reserve.

Table 2: Mineral Reserve statement as at October 2020

Classification Tonnes

(M/t) Cu grade

(%) Mo grade

(%) Au grade

(g/t) Cu metal

(kt) Mo metal

(kt) Au metal

(koz) Proven 408.3 0.59 0.016 0.13 2,401.6 63.3 1,749.8 Probable 1,350.2 0.39 0.011 0.08 5,333.1 150.2 3,336.9 Proven & Probable 1,758.5 0.44 0.012 0.09 7,734.7 213.5 5,086.7

Note: The estimated Mineral Reserve was determined using metal prices of $3.00/lb for copper, $12.00/lb for molybdenum, and $1,200/oz for gold. The actual marginal cut-off grade for the Mineral Reserve varies according to the copper recovery assigned to various mineralogical groupings. However, the overall average marginal copper cut-off grade is in the order of 0.13% Cueq .

The Report also provides an update on permitting and approvals, engineering progress, detailed production planning, development designs, technical analyses, cost estimates and economic analysis. Work will continue to advance the Taca Taca project and to further refine and optimize the plan. In particular, First Quantum intends to evaluate sources of energy for the project which are more environmentally friendly, including potentially 100% renewables or a combination of renewables and natural gas, and to optimize the energy intensity of the project. The impact of the current carbon tax regime in Argentina is currently not material to the project economics; First Quantum will have full regard for the projects decarbonisation, environmental and social impact prior to the development of Taca Taca.

Qualified Persons

The Taca Taca Technical Report was prepared under the direction and supervision of the following First Quantum personnel who are Qualified Persons for the purposes of NI 43-101: David Gray (QP) BSc (Geology), MAusIMM, FAIG, Group Mine and Resource Geologist, FQM (Australia) Pty Ltd, Michael Lawlor (QP) BEng Hons (Mining), MEngSc, FAusIMM, Consultant Mining Engineer, FQM (Australia) Pty Ltd, Andrew Briggs (QP) BSc (Eng), ARSM, FSAIMM, Group Consultant Metallurgist, FQM (Australia) Pty Ltd.

The scientific and technical information regarding the Taca Taca Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates set out in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Gregory (QP) BSc (Eng) Hons, ARSM, CEng, MIMMM, MAusIMM, Group Consultant - Mining, FQM (Australia) Pty Ltd, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.



