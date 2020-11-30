Inseego Corp. today announced that it has partnered with Switzerland's leading telecommunications and IT company, Swisscom, to bring the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot to Swisscom's nationwide live 5G network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005418/en/

Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 Lands in Switzerland (C)2020. Inseego Corp.

The Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot is the first commercially available 5G MiFi mobile hotspot built on second-generation 5G technology, delivering blazing-fast speeds and seamless connectivity across 5G sub-6 and 4G LTE networks available in Europe. With support for Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), the 5G MiFi M2000 delivers the best available combination for speed, performance, and coverage.

"With its ultra-fast, robust broadband connections and low latency, 5G the latest generation of mobile communications opens up a whole host of new possibilities," said Nicolas Müntener, Head of Device Management at Swisscom. "As the first European provider and the fifth in the world to go live with a 5G network, we are excited to expand our device lineup with the latest generation mobile hotspot and provide our customers a superior 5G experience."

Groundbreaking technology meets breakthrough performance

With Inseego's proprietary advanced RF technology design, the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 series delivers gigabit-plus* data speeds in sub-6 GHz bands. It also supports new applications requiring the responsiveness and ultra-low latency that 5G technology enables.

"Global demand across our entire 5G portfolio of mobile broadband and fixed wireless solutions is very strong and continues to rapidly grow. Our high-performance 5G products are the gold standard with blazing fast speed, ultra-low latency and the most advanced cyber security features in the industry," said Simon Rayne, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, UK, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific at Inseego. "With the introduction of our industry-leading second-generation 5G MiFi mobile hotspot to Swisscom's device lineup, consumers and enterprise users will be able to enjoy new experiences and applications that drive greater business value."

The Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot provides a complete and secure 5G experience, allowing Swisscom customers to:

Stop the bottlenecks with Wi-Fi 6 - The 5G MiFi M2000 uses efficient, simultaneous, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology which offers up to 4x greater throughput per user* and significantly faster speeds for connected devices compared to Wi-Fi 5, with secure connections for up to 30 Wi-Fi enabled devices.

- The 5G MiFi M2000 uses efficient, simultaneous, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology which offers up to 4x greater throughput per user* and significantly faster speeds for connected devices compared to Wi-Fi 5, with secure connections for up to 30 Wi-Fi enabled devices. Connect with enterprise-grade security - Designed and developed in the USA, the 5G MiFi M2000 series provides multiple layers of protection with the latest WPA 3 Wi-Fi security protocol, advanced encryption, hacker prevention, password protection, Guest Wi-Fi network, VPN pass-through and Open VPN.

- Designed and developed in the USA, the 5G MiFi M2000 series provides multiple layers of protection with the latest WPA 3 Wi-Fi security protocol, advanced encryption, hacker prevention, password protection, Guest Wi-Fi network, VPN pass-through and Open VPN. Turn any Wi-Fi enabled device into a 5G powerhouse, easily With a large 2.4" touchscreen color display and simple menus supporting multiple languages, the plug-and-play 5G MiFi 2000 makes it easy to stay connected all day* to laptops, smartphones, and tablets and other Wi-Fi enabled devices, and view important information and protect data.

With a large 2.4" touchscreen color display and simple menus supporting multiple languages, the plug-and-play 5G MiFi 2000 makes it easy to stay connected all day* to laptops, smartphones, and tablets and other Wi-Fi enabled devices, and view important information and protect data. Push the boundaries with 5G - From data-hungry consumers to remote workers to cutting-edge enterprise applications, the 5G MiFi M2000provides ultra-fast, secure, reliable 5G connectivity for a world of exciting new applications that demand low latency and exponential capacity in the areas of healthcare, emergency response, manufacturing, education, and entertainment, among others.

*Actual speeds and coverage may vary. 4x higher Wi-Fi 6 throughput per user when multiple devices are connected. Battery life and charge time may vary depending on the number of connected devices and activity. Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.

MEDIA: To learn more about Inseego 5G solutions or schedule an executive interview, please contact press@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company's patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com

About Swisscom

Swisscom, Switzerland's leading telecoms company and one of its leading IT companies, is headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Bern. Outside Switzerland, Swisscom has a presence on the Italian market in the guise of Fastweb. In the first half of 2020, about 19,000 employees generated sales of CHF 5,443 million. It is 51% Confederation-owned and is one of Switzerland's most sustainable and innovative companies.

©2020 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. MiFi is a registered trademark of Inseego Corp. in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005418/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Anette Gaven

Tel: +1 (619) 993-3058

Email: Anette.Gaven@inseego.com

Or

Investor Relations contact:

Joo-Hun Kim, MKR Group

Tel: +1 (212) 868-6760

Email: joohunkim@mkrir.com