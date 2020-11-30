FactMR: Activated Carbon Market to Record a Robust CAGR of 7% During 2020-2030, Says Fact.MR

Key players are focusing on developing economies, due to rising housing projects and urbanization, fast-tracking the requirement to invest in ventilation and water treatment systems.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Fact.MR: The global activated carbon market is estimated to expand at an impressive CAGR of about 7% during the assessment period, 2020-2030. The market growth can be primarily attributed to increasing sanitation and wastewater treatment initiatives. The COVID-19 outbreak is further anticipated to boost growth prospects, due to increasing demand for activated carbon based air purifiers all over commercial, hospitals and homecare settings, along with personal protective equipment.

"Growing emphasis on sanitation and potable water facilities is mainly offering growth opportunities in the global activated carbon market over the years to come." concludes Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5342

Activated Carbon Market - Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific to remain lucrative region throughout the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe.

Water & Wastewater treatment is likely to hold maximum sway due to rapid infrastructure development and urbanization.

Powdered activated carbon segment will lead among other forms over the forecast period.

Coal based active carbon will be accounting for one-third of the overall market revenue share.

Activated Carbon Market - Driving Factors

Growing preference for activated carbon cloth (ACC) since they provide competitive advantages over traditional carbon forms, boosting market expansion.

Growing investments in advanced water and sewer systems is boosting need for wastewater facilities, eventually propelling demand for activated carbon.

Increased absorption rate of activated carbon has boosted its application in cosmetics and personal care industry.

Activated Carbon Market - Constraints

Strict government policies might impact the growth of the global market.

Restrictions on coal-based activated carbon due to environmental concerns is projected to constrain growth

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

With rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for activated carbon is estimated to rise, chiefly in the air purification industry. Studies suggest that preparing masks with active carbon filters could improve respiratory muscles and lung capacity, thus boosting demand for activated carbon in the short run. Furthermore, higher demand for PPE has catapulted sales of activated carbon.

Explore the global Activated Carbon market with 147 figures, 80 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/5342/activated-carbon-market

Competition Landscape

Leading companies in the activated carbon market bank on capacity expansion, acquisitions, pricing adjustments, product launches and mergers to remain afloat in the global market.

Prominent companies operating in the global market are Donau Chemie AG, Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co Ltd., Clarimex Group, General Carbon Corporation, Haycarb Pvt. Ltd., Carbon Activated Corporation and CarboTech.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the Activated Carbon market. The market is scrutinized based on raw material (coal based, coconut shell based, wood based & others), form (powdered, granular/crushed, extruded/pelletized & others (spherical, etc.)) and application (water & wastewater treatment, air purification, food & beverages, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, mining & others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of Fact.MR's Chemical & Materials Landscape

Low Carbon Cement Market: Find insights on the low carbon cement market with analysis of segments, statistics, influencers, market players, and business strategies adopted over a 10-year forecast period.

Carbon Felt Market: Fact.MR's report on the carbon felt market offers insights on the market during 2020-2030, including restraints, revenue sources, market leaders, and market strategies.

Water Treatment Membrane Market: Read an analysis of the water treatment membrane market with insights on growth factors, opportunities, restraints, regional market forecast, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Fact.MR is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Dubai. Fact.MR's latest market research reports industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1717/global-activated-carbon-market

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618761/Activated-Carbon-Market-to-Record-a-Robust-CAGR-of-7-During-2020-2030-Says-FactMR