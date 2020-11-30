The novel technique consists of a PVC pipe with 20 holes that is placed on the top of a PV module and is able to maintain a constant discharge of water. It was demonstrated on an experimental photovoltaic-thermal PV system in which the PV panel was not integrated with the solar collector but connected to it via pipes.Researchers from Bangladesh's Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology have demonstrated a photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) system for residential applications with an active cooling technique based on water. Described in the study Performance analysis of a novel integrated photovoltaic-thermal ...

