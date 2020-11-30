Leading international banker to discuss innovation, fintech and the priorities of regulators

CTBC Bank USA announced today that its President CEO Noor Menaiwill speak at the FT Global Banking Summit on December 3, 2020. The digital conference, held December 1-3, will focus on "Rebuilding, Redefining and Repositioning for Growth."

Mr. Menai will join the "Investing in Innovation Assessing Bank-Fintech Partnerships"panel, covering how agile start-ups and digitally-savvy challengers have been gradually eroding the banking value chain for some time, and their critical role as the world turns digital amid the crisis. The speakers will explore how banks are developing partner and fintech engagement models to merge their years of experience with new innovations coming on stream, the industry success stories to be replicated and the role of regulators in these partnerships.

The innovation panel will be moderated by Joy Macknight, Managing Editor of The Banker. Additional panelists will include Kristal Au-Young, Senior Vice President, Analytics and Innovation, ScotiabankandBenoît Legrand, Chief Innovation Officer, ING.

The landmark conference will provide an unrivaled platform for dialogue between banking and finance leaders, incumbents and challengers, regulatory organizations and technology partners to evaluate the industry's response to the crisis, and to develop key plans and priorities for 2021 and beyond. Speakers will include notable figures from the finance world, senior banking executives, national and international regulators and eminent thought leaders. Confirmed presenters will include:

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

Randal Quarles, Vice Chairman for Supervision, Federal Reserve System

Nigel Higgins, Chairman, Barclays plc

Axel Weber, Chairman of the Board of Directors, UBS Group AG

Mark Mason, Chief Financial Officer, Citi

Ade Ayeyemi, Group Chief Executive, Ecobank

Martin Gilbert, Chairman, Revolut

Bettina Orlopp, Chief Financial Officer, Commerzbank

The event and interviews will be moderated by senior editors from the Financial Times Group.

About CTBC Bank Corp. (USA)

CTBC Bank USA is a trusted and established financial institution for commercial and retail customers. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CTBC Bank operates branches in California, New Jersey, and New York. The bank's operations include deposits, loans, credit cards, foreign exchange, letters of credit, wealth management, mobile, and electronic banking services. Customers benefit from access to large bank resources coupled with individual attention and customized service of a small bank. Its parent company, CTBC Bank Co. Ltd., is supported by more than $180 billion in assets and is among the largest banks in the world in terms of capital. For more information about CTBC Bank, visit www.ctbcbankusa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005133/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Dan Margolis, for CTBC Bank

+1 (213) 452.6472

dan.margolis@fticonsulting.com

Sean Liao, for Chinese language media

+1 (424) 277-4531

Sean.Liao@ctbcbankusa.com