Advanced single- and two-stage turbos enable reliable performance while improving fuel economy and reducing emissions

Innovative turbo design allows for broader application range to reduce portfolio complexity and increase productivity

Garrett Motion Inc., a leading differentiated technology provider for the automotive industry, today announced its advanced turbocharging technologies have been deployed in support of a recent launch by a global manufacturer of harvesters, combines, excavators and other agricultural equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005586/en/

Photo: Garrett Motion Inc.

"Our custom single- and two-stage turbo applications successfully address three critical pain points for this global customer," said Garrett Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Vehicles Aileen McDowall. "First, we helped to increase total vehicle fuel efficiency by 20% in an important use case where our new bosting architecture gave the vehicle enough autonomy to eliminate unnecessary refueling journeys. Second, we enabled the customer to achieve greater productivity by creating a two-stage setup for multiple off-highway applications. And finally, the unmatched durability of our products provides a versatile solution capable of delivering high performance in diverse duty cycles ranging between 8,000 and 12,000 hours in duration, while reducing maintenance costs and increasing vehicle uptime."

Garrett's innovative technology and packaging designs allowed the manufacturer to replace 15 part numbers from its previous turbo supplier with just three from Garrett while still supporting a host of diverse commercial vehicle applications, including sugarcane harvesters, cotton pickers and dump trucks. Garrett's design not only helped reduce portfolio complexity by eliminating a dozen part numbers, but also led to a smaller packaging requirement, leading to a slimmer hood line.

In this instance, Garrett developed an advanced aerodynamic package for the compressor stage of the turbocharger, which will be matched to a 13.6L engine. In certain applications, the manufacturer stated a combine harvester with this updated engine can now run for up to 14 hours without refueling, resulting in a total reduction of fuel consumed of up to 20% while enabling vehicles to meet stringent emissions standards.

"Garrett has been synonymous with off-highway commercial vehicle innovation since our inception more than 65 years ago," added McDowall. "We are proud to support one of the world's most renowned manufacturing companies develop the necessary tools for providing global communities with their most essential goods from farm-fresh produce and materials for textiles to rare earth metals and everything in between."

About Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett's cutting-edge technology enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly. Our portfolio of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of fact, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements including without limitation our statements regarding the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, expectations regarding global automotive demand and execution of our strategy. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020, as well as our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements." You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005586/en/

Contacts:

Michael Cimini

Garrett Motion Inc.

T: 973.216.3986

Michael.Cimini@garrettmotion.com