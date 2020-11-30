Pharmacist Andrew Hanna Named the Transitions in Care Working Group Lead for the Champlain Regional Pharmacist Committee

CORNWALL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Andrew Hanna, a dedicated compound pharmacist and active member of his community, has been named the Transitions in Care Working Group Lead for the Champlain Regional Pharmacist Committee (CRPhC).

Established in 2016 by the Champlain Local Health Integration Network (LHIN), the CRPhC primarily focuses on enhancing and optimizing the critical function that pharmacists perform in ensuring patients have access to comprehensive, high quality care. The committee and its associated working groups are made up of members who are affiliated with a wide range of provincial and national health networks, and work in hospital environments, community settings, and Family Health Teams.

As Lead for the CRPhC's Transitions in Care Working Group, Andrew Hanna will work closely and collaboratively with his fellow members, as well as stakeholders across the broader healthcare landscape, to highlight both opportunities and gaps across the multitude of policies, protocols and processes that govern the transition of patients from hospital to home.

"I am honored to be named by my peers for this important role with the CRPhC," commented Andrew Hanna, who practices in Cornwall, Ontario, and is an expert in pharmaceutical compounding and has patent pending medication through the FDA. "It is critical that we ensure patients have the information, support and resources they need to successfully make the journey from the hospital setting to their home. To achieve this goal, all healthcare providers need to work closely together in a manner that is efficient, streamlined, standardized, compliant, and demonstrably patient-centric."

Continued Andrew Hanna, who earned his BSc in Pharmacy at the University of Toronto, and subsequently completed post-graduate placements in Winnipeg and Ottawa: "I am also inspired to work with the exceptional professionals at the CRPhC to shine a brighter spotlight on the vital work that pharmacists do in the community each and every day. Pharmacists are certainly not just order takers. They are competent, caring and trustworthy members of their patients' healthcare team, and play a pivotal role in optimizing treatment plans that support healthier lives."

Andrew Hanna is a certified compounding pharmacist, and the founder of Cotton Mill Pharmacy: a specialty pharmacy that compounds prescriptions for clients with complex pharmaceutical needs. In addition, Andrew is a Medical Cannabis Consultant who helps patients access, or learn about accessing, obtaining cannabis for medical purposes such as pain relief, nerve pain, and mental health. Andrew prides himself on bridging the gap between patients and doctors, providing affordable and quality pharmaceutical care, and maintaining a personal and supportive relationship with each and every one of his patients.

