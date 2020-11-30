The integration of Kymeta's next-generation solutions, the Antenna, Terminal, and Kymeta Connect Service, support unparalleled global mobile satellite-cellular connectivity

Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com)-the communications company making mobile global-announced that the Kymeta u8 and Kymeta Connect are available for government and commercial purchase after November 30, 2020, unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity and cellular networks to satisfy the overwhelming demand for communications on the move.

Kymeta's next-generation solutions are built for mobility and designed to meet the needs of global defense agencies, government, first responders, and commercial customers. Kymeta's products and services have been field deployed for three years and the demand for the Kymeta u8 presales has already exceeded expectations. With the introduction of the Kymeta u8, the company has meaningfully increased antenna throughput and significantly reduced the total cost of ownership. Kymeta's new products and services offer a breakthrough in performance, ease of use, and affordability, and it anticipates that these solutions will further enhance its position in both commercial and government markets, further increasing its lead over competitive offerings.

"Government and military need the most reliable and seamless connectivity to safely fulfill their missions," said Walter Berger, Kymeta President, and COO. "These men and women often go to the most remote or disaster-stricken areas of the world, and they need reliable communications to rescue lives, keep property safe, and complete missions. Our government, military, and commercial customers trust Kymeta solutions. The enhanced performance of the u8 is helping our customers make fast, easy, and reliable mission-critical communications on the move a reality."

The launch of Kymeta's next-generation solutions builds on the successful deployment of our beta program earlier this year to facilitate real-world testing. The testing demonstrated throughputs of over 45Mbps in land mobile environment with large scan-off angles of over 50 degrees, which is a remarkable achievement for such a low power (<150W) electronically steered antenna platform. The u8 was tested in regions around the world including North America, APAC, and Europe, in a variety of conditions confirming that the product can be operated with confidence even under the most trying scenarios.

"My team works in some of the most densely populated, rugged, and steep forest terrain in the U.S.," said Tim Dunfee, Deputy Forest Fire Chief, U.S. Forest Service. "There are places across our varied terrain that have been engulfed by fires and communications cell towers that have been destroyed, causing loss of all communications. When we tested Kymeta's solutions, we could use FaceTime and make voice calls for the first time. We now have a Kymeta antenna installed on one of our vehicles and deploy it to every forest fire because we know it has reliable communications wherever it goes."

The Kymeta u8 covers the full Ku-band and is designed to be LEO upgradeable. The u8 is available as an antenna, an ODU (with no modem), and a turnkey terminal with embedded satellite modem, cellular modem, and SD-WAN capabilities. The Kymeta terminals are easy to set up and they acquire service within minutes of being powered. Also coming soon is a transportable configuration called the u8 GO, which is ideal for rapid deployments. The u8 GO will enable safe transport with a hardened case for protection and provides a built-in car mount to support easy operations on the pause and on the move.

Combining the u8 with Kymeta's hybrid satellite-cellular connectivity services, Kymeta Connect transforms the purchase and consumption of mobile data delivering a complete end-to-end solution with a best-in-industry customer experience. The all-inclusive hybrid satellite-cellular connectivity, global support, and network services package start at $999 per month.

Kymeta Connect is powered by a virtual architecture consisting of an operational stack that connects remote terminals to managed satellite and cellular services, integrates a state-of-the-art digital back office for service and subscription management, and includes an operations and care element to deliver an excellent customer experience. These services are augmented with a unique application called Access which simplifies the control, management, and monitoring of all hardware and connectivity solutions. The newly announced app is available for download through the Apple and Google Play stores. Today, Kymeta Access can be used on a tablet or through a web-based portal to interact with hardware, data, customer care, and subscription services.

Kymeta expects to further accelerate its new product development and commercialization of its next-generation solutions and looks forward to sharing more in 2021.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for comms on the move and making mobile global. Lepton Global Solutions, a Kymeta company, hosts the company's satellite connectivity solutions and offers unique, complete, and turnkey bundled solutions to the market based on best in class technologies and tailored customer-centric services that meet and exceed customer mission requirements. These solutions in tandem with the company's flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta Connect services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com.

