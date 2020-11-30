Swarm64:

What Webinar introducing PG Nitrous, a new PostgreSQL cloud database for enterprises that want faster, affordable SQL query performance When Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 10:00 am Pacific (1:00pm Eastern) Where Live streamed, register to attend https://swarm64.com/webinar-pg-nitrous-introduction/ After the event watch the recording here. Who Swarm64 Head of Developer Relations and Marketing Andy Ellicott Why Join this webinar to learn why PG Nitrous is ideal for query-intensive projects data warehousing, reporting, etc.; and how PG Nitrous compares to other PostgreSQL cloud options like Amazon RDS. Miss the event? Click here to access replay.

About Swarm64

Swarm64 develops extensions to free open source PostgreSQL, one of the most widely used databases in the world. Swarm64 provides the easiest way for businesses to scale PostgreSQL query performance for enterprise systems. Swarm64 has built a world-class team of PostgreSQL database performance innovators, engineering new ways to accelerate PostgreSQL. It is backed by leading venture investors from the US, Norway, and Germany, and has offices in Berlin, Boston, and Palo Alto.

