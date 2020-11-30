WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint's Subsidiary Soft-ex Communications Wins Three-Year Contract for Unified Billing & Analytics by CANCOM Communication & Collaboration

Soft-ex will enable CANCOM C&C to deliver consolidated digital billing to their clients

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, announced today that its subsidiary Soft-ex Communications has signed a contract with CANCOM C&C to provide their innovative Unified Billing and Analytics solution to deliver an enhanced interactive digital billing communications experience for CANCOM's C&C customers.

CANCOM C&C selected Soft-ex for its extensive billing expertise and innovative, customer facing, digital presentation solutions. CANCOM C&C will now be able to provide "single pane of glass" transparency for customers so they can experience a digital view of all costs and relevant metrics associated with platforms and services consumed.

Martin Chapman, CTO of CANCOM C&C stated, "The new norm of how we work and communicate has put significant focus for unified comms providers like CANCOM C&C to deliver more effective billing communications and self-serve bill analytics, in order to ensure customer retention and compliance, not to mention a better digital experience. The requirement now to tariff, generate and present unified bills from multiple platforms, has become even more critical." Chapman added, "We selected Soft-ex as they are proven in the marketplace for delivering value-add solutions that enhance online customer engagement, personalize the billing experience and will ultimately optimize our billing communications."

Ian Sparling, CEO of Soft-ex, commented, "A recent study by industry analysts, Omnisperience found that COVID-19 has in fact, speeded up digitalization efforts. 84% of those surveyed revealed they intend to invest in more effective communication of charges. CANCOM C&C is a leader in their field and with our solution they will be at the forefront of offering a scalable digital billing experience to their clients. We very much look forward to building a strong and lasting relationship with CANCOM C&C as we support their business requirements in this very dynamic and exciting unified comms environment."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's chief executive officer, added, "WidePoint congratulates Soft-ex on winning this three-year contract for Unified Billing and Analytics from CANCOM C&C. Soft-ex continues to demonstrate its innovative vision for supporting Digital Service Providers around the world as it expands the impact and reach of WidePoint's TM2 solutions."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY ) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

About CANCOM Group

CANCOM group has grown to become a EUR 1.4 billion business in over 60+ locations in Europe and the US. CANCOM supports corporate and public sector organisations with world-class IT products, solutions and services that are award-winning. CANCOM C&C is part of the CANCOM Group. As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. The CANCOM Group's range of IT solutions include consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems.

About Soft-ex

Soft-ex, part of the WidePoint Group, is a leading global supplier of Digital Billing Communications solutions. Soft-ex assists Digital Service Providers to deliver interactive digital bill presentment and analytics, which leads to enhanced customer experience and reduced billing and customer care costs. Headquartered in Ireland, Soft-ex has customers and partners in over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.soft-ex.net.

