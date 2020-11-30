Onxeo SA will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Onxeo SA on the main market is 11 December 2020. 14 December will be the first day of trading at First North Growth Market. ISIN: FR0010095596 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Onxeo ----------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 1): 78,317,810 shares (EUR 19,579,452.50) ----------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: N/A ----------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 2010 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ONXEO ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 101775 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ___________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=811289