The "Ireland Plant Protein Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook Series Market Size and Forecast Across 50+ Segments by Product Categories, Ingredients, Distribution Channels, Functional Type, Price Point, and Consumer Demographics Updated in Q3, 2020"

The plant protein market in Ireland is estimated to record a steady growth with a CAGR of 20.5% during 2018-2020. According to the Q2 2020 Global Plant Protein Survey, increase in demand, and investments are expected to further drive innovation and inorganic growth in the plant-based protein industry in Ireland. As incumbents attempt to protect/enhance their market share in this burgeoning space, the market is expected to record increase in new products. As the food manufacturers go aggressive on gaining market share in this high growth segment, understanding strategic initiatives, product claims, ingredients, and changing consumer preferences in a structured way will be important to gain market share.

The market growth has been supported by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for plant proteins is expected to increase significantly in the short to medium term.

Plant protein industry is expected to continue to grow in Ireland over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 17.9% during 2021-2027. The plant protein consumption in the country will increase from US$ 87.8 million in 2019 to reach US$ 338.4 million by 2027.

This is a databook offering, and it provides data-centric analysis of plant protein market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Plant Protein Consumption by Ingredients: Provides a detailed view of opportunities across key plant protein ingredients (Soy, Pea, Beans Lentils, Hemp, Flaxseed, Pumpkin Other Seeds, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Spirulina Seaweed, and Nuts).

Plant Protein Consumption by Functional Product Type: Plant protein consumption breakdown by 4 segments Ready to Eat, Ready to Drink, Ready to Mix, and Ready to Cook.

Plant Protein Consumption by Product Categories: Detailed market size and forecast by eight product categories Nutrition Supplements, Protein Bars, Sports Nutrition, Meal Alternative, Dairy Alternatives, Meat Alternatives, Bakery Products, and Infant Formulas.

Plant Protein Sales by Channel: Sales breakdown by online vs. offline channels.

Plant Protein Sales by Retail Outlet: Sales breakdown by retail outlets grouped by four categories Diversified Stores, Pharmaceutical Wellness Stores, Healthcare and Fitness Centers, and Specialist Sports Stores.

Changing Consumer Preferences: Quantified details on changing consumer preferences along with forecast.

Plant Protein Consumption by Price Points: Plant protein demand analysis by price points Premium, Mid-Tier, and Low End.

Plant Protein Consumption by Cities: Plant protein demand analysis by key cities grouped under three segments Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3.

Plant Protein Consumption by Consumer Demographics: Plant protein demand/consumption analysis by age, gender, and income levels.

This research report provides in-depth analysis of plant protein industry opportunity in Ireland, providing market size across 50+ segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

2. Ireland Protein Consumption Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

3. Ireland Plant Protein Demand Analysis by Demographics

4. Ireland Plant Protein Market Size and Forecast by Ingredients, 2018-2027

5. Ireland Plant Protein Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories, 2018-2027

6. Ireland Plant Protein Demand Analysis by Price Point

7. Ireland Plant Protein Market Size and Forecast by Functional Segment, 2018-2027

8. Ireland Plant Protein Demand Analysis by City

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jabiq1

