The new industrial floor mats market research from Technavio indicates positive growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Floor Mats Market 2020-2024

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the industrial floor mats market.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Rising Incorporation of Multiple Safety Features in Mats," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

The growing demand for industrial floor mats has compelled vendors to offer industrial floor mats that increase productivity, improve hygiene and appearance, and decrease back and neck injuries. Also, an increasing number of vendors provide other features of industrial floor mats such as slip and chemical resistance, anti-microbial, oil and grease resistance, and aesthetic appeal have enhanced product performance. These features have helped end-users select mats based on their requirement. For instance, anti-microbial anti-fatigue mats include anti-microbial formulas that resist the growth of bacteria, fungus, and other harmful microorganisms. These mats are ideal for industrial kitchens where professionals work for long hours in a standing position. This increase in the features of industrial floor mats is expected to propel the growth of the global industrial floor mats market.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the industrial floor mats market size to grow by USD 806.15 million during the period 2020-2024.

Industrial Floor Mats Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The industrial floor mats market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 3.46%.

Anti-fatigue, anti-static, anti-slip, and anti-bacterial properties, along with spark resistance, have contributed significantly to the dominance of the ergonomic floor mats market segment.

Also, the increasing demand for these mats from various manufacturing industries such as warehousing, automotive industry, wood and paper mills, and food processing has contributed to the large share of the industrial ergonomic floor mats market.

Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the industrial entrance floor mats segment.

Regional Analysis

37% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

Stringent worker safety regulations set by the OSHA, which recommend the use of industrial floor mat will significantly drive industrial floor mats market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The US is the key market for industrial floor mats in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Notes:

The industrial floor mats market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The industrial floor mats market is segmented by Product (Ergonomic floor mats and entrance floor mats) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., Apache Mills, Bergo Flooring AB, ES ROBBINS Corp., Kleen-Tex Industries Inc., Ludlow Composites Corp., Mountville Mills Inc., NoTrax, Unimat Industries LLC, and Wearwell LLC

