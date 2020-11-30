The Italian government has unveiled a new hydrogen strategy that aims for 20% hydrogen penetration into final energy demand by 2050.Italy is launching the second most ambitious national hydrogen strategy within the European Union, setting a 5 GW target for installed electrolyzer capacity by 2030. The announcement was given by the Ministry of Economic Development on Tuesday, when a four-week consultation period was launched. The national strategy aims at 2% hydrogen penetration into final energy demand by 2030, and up to 20% by 2050. This figure currently stands at around 1%. For the next decade, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...