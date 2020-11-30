Monument Mining: Monument Welcomes Dato' Sia Hok Kiang to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) "Monument" or the "Company" is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dato' Sia Hok Kiang as a member of its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Dato' Sia Hok Kiang is a professional geologist registered with the Board of Geologists in Malaysia, and has 40 years of mining and exploration experience, from being a hands-on geologist to taking on executive roles in the mining industry in Malaysia, Peru, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Guyana, USA, Canada, Central Africa, Mongolia, Australia, Indonesia, and Cambodia.

Since 2008 Dato' Sia Hok Kiang has been the Executive Chairman of Malaco Mining Sdn Bhd, one of the major shareholders of Monument. Dato' Sia currently serves as a Senior Council Member of the Malaysian Chamber of Mines and a member of the Malaysian Geological Society. He is actively advising the Department of Mineral and Geosciences of the Malaysian Ministry of Land and Natural Resources of matters relating to mining and economic geology. Dato' Sia has a B.Sc. (Hons) in Applied Geology from the University of Malaya.

"I am honored to welcome Mr. Dato' Sia to the Monument Board of Directors," remarked Mr. Robert Baldock, Chairman of the Board, "His strong mining background combined with extensive experience and presence in the Malaysia mining industry will complement our Board as we continue building the Company for all stakeholders."

Mr. Baldock added, "The Covid-19 pandemic is changing the world's economic expectations and the ways of conducting business, which introduces large uncertainty moving forward. Having said that, the gold market continues to be strong in Western Australia. With the strategy to divest the base metal portfolio and generate cash from the existing Selinsing Gold Mine through the current gold treatment plant and its planned expansion, we are actively focusing our corporate development in the Western Australia region where our Murchison Gold Project has great upside potential and market attraction. The objective is to increase our shareholders' value as rising tide lifts the boat. We are working through valuations and planning and will update the market accordingly."

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia. Its experienced management team is committed to growth and is advancing several exploration and development projects including the Mengapur Copper-Iron Project, in Pahang State of Malaysia, and the Murchison Gold Projects comprising Burnakura, Gabanintha and Tuckanarra in the Murchison area of Western Australia. The Company employs approximately 205 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities.

Cathy Zhai, President and CEO

Monument Mining Limited

Suite 1580 -1100 Melville Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION visit the company web site at www.monumentmining.com or contact:

Richard Cushing, MMY Vancouver T: +1-604-638-1661 x102 rcushing@monumentmining.com

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information about Monument, its business and future plans ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that involve expectations, plans, objectives or future events that are not historical facts and include the Company's plans with respect to its mineral projects and the timing and results of proposed programs and events referred to in this news release. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and certain other factors include, without limitation: risks related to general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; uncertainties regarding the results of current exploration activities; uncertainties in the progress and timing of development activities; foreign operations risks; other risks inherent in the mining industry and other risks described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements in this news release include: expectations regarding the estimated cash cost per ounce of gold production and the estimated cash flows which may be generated from the operations, general economic factors and other factors that may be beyond the control of Monument; assumptions and expectations regarding the results of exploration on the Company's projects; assumptions regarding the future price of gold of other minerals; the timing and amount of estimated future production; the expected timing and results of development and exploration activities; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; exchange rates; and all of the factors and assumptions described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.