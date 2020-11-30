CORT Destination Services Wins Cartus "Commitment to Excellence" Award

Furniture rental company recognized for its extraordinary client service and performance at Cartus Corporation's 2020 Global Network Conference

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / CORT Destination Services, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, recently received a 2020 Commitment to Excellence Silver Award from The Cartus Global Network for its exceptional service results in the domestic rental services category. CORT accepted the award at Cartus Corporation's Global Network Conference, held virtually from October 7-16, 2020.

The Cartus Global Network, Cartus Corporation's industry-leading worldwide service provider network, presents the Commitment to Excellence Awards every year to service providers with strong performances across critical performance metrics.

"Cartus Global Network providers are the support network for our transferees during such an important time in their lives and career. We are proud to have such a strong team who values professionalism, work ethic, attentiveness, and commitment to excellence above all else," said Eric Barnes, CFO and Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Cartus Global Network. "CORT is one of the Cartus Global Network providers who exhibits this caliber of excellence."

CORT Destination Services supports thousands of individuals and families through the challenges inherent in relocating for work. Together with its partners, CORT Destination Services help assignees discover great neighborhoods, find the right home, choose the best school, and get settled into their new community with less stress and more confidence.

"Cartus holds their suppliers and partners to the highest standards," said Angela Sweet, director of destination services at CORT. "We are very proud of our partnership with Cartus, and we are grateful for this recognition of the hard work that our team put in over the past year."

To learn more about CORT Destination Services, visit https://www.cortdestinationservices.com/.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

About Cartus

Cartus, the market leader in global talent mobility, offers a full spectrum of relocation services to nearly half of Fortune 50 companies as well as hundreds of other organizations of all sizes across the world. Innovating and developing new ways to streamline the relocation lifecycle with Cartus-developed technology such as our centralized mobility hub, MovePro360SM, and self-serve digital relocation solution, MobilifySM, means we can deliver a holistic client and customer experience at every phase of the relocation journey. Over the past 65 years, with offices and team members around the globe, we've helped more than four million employees and their families find their way to new homes, new communities, and new experiences in more than 185 countries. Cartus is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. To find out how our experience, reach, and hands-on guidance can help you achieve your global talent mobility goals, visit www.cartus.com or www.realogy.com for more information.

