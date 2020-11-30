DGAP-News: gamigo AG
gamigo AG continues its growth path in Q3 2020 with 43% revenue and 52% adj. EBITDA growth
The gamigo Group ("gamigo", bond ISIN: SE0011614445) publishes its interim report of the third quarter 2020.
"With an outstanding Q3 we continued our strong growth from the previous quarters and years. We were able to exceed expectations with revenues increasing by 43% to EUR 20.6 million (Q3 2019: EUR 14.5 million) and adj. EBITDA increasing by 52% to EUR 6.2 million (Q3 2019: EUR 4.1 million). Gaming continued its positive growth profile, however -as usual in the third quarter- was slightly impacted by seasonality and also the pause of the lock-down measures in Europe. A positive revenue effect for our games came from the strong inflow of new players that we realized during the corona lockdown period in Q2 2020." says Remco Westermann, CEO of the gamigo Group.
This information is information that Gamigo AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, by the issuer listed below, at 17:30 CET on 30.11.2020.
1151660 30.11.2020