Appointment of Jean-Marc Janaillac to the Supervisory Board, as censor

Appointments of Benoît Jacheet and Pierre Lahutte to the Executive Board

Navya (FR0013018041- NAVYA) (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, announces the appointments of Jean-Marc Janaillac to the Supervisory Board as censor, Benoît Jacheet (Chief Financial Officer) and Pierre Lahutte (Chief Strategy Development Officer) to its Executive Board.

The Supervisory Board of Navya is pleased to welcome Jean-Marc Janaillac as censor. He will contribute to the corporate governance of the Company and will have an advisory role on the Supervisory Board's activities. The appointment of Jean-Marc Janaillac as an independent director will be submitted to the next Navya Shareholders' Meeting.

Jean-Marc Janaillac has strong experience as an executive of companies in the mobility sector. A graduate from HEC and ENA, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Veolia-Transdev, now Transdev, from 2012 to 2016, then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM from 2016 to 2018. He also served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of AOM French Airlines, Chief Development Officer of the RATP group and Chairman of the RATP Dev Management Board. He is currently Chairman of the Fondation Nationale pour l'Enseignement de la Gestion des Entreprises (FNEGE), a director of Fnac-Darty and Getlink and a member of the Supervisory Board of Caisse des Dépôts.

Charles Beigbeder, Chairman of Navya's Supervisory Board, states: "The appointment of Jean-Marc Janaillac to Navya's Supervisory Board is a valuable asset for the company: Jean-Marc is a first-class manager who brings us unique expertise in the transportation sector: not only public transportation, but also air transport and associated logistics activities, on which Navya is focusing, such as autonomous luggage transport. We are particularly proud to be able to rely on him at our side for the next stages of Navya's life".

The Supervisory Board also appointed Benoît Jacheet and Pierre Lahutte to the Company's Executive Board. Benoît Jacheet joined Navya in April 2020 as Chief Financial Officer, Pierre Lahutte arrived in June 2020 as Chief Strategy Development Officer.

Etienne Hermite, Chief Executive Officer, concludes: I am pleased to welcome Benoît and Pierre to the Executive Board of Navya. The skills and leadership they have brought to their respective fields since they joined the company are key assets for the development of Navya and the execution of our roadmap

Composition of the Supervisory Board after these appointments:

Mr. Charles Beigbeder (President and independent board member),

Ms. Francesca Fiore (independent board member),

Ms. Christiane Marcellier (independent board member),

Ms. Aurélie Jean (independent board member),

Mr. Thierry Morin (independent board member),

Mr. Jeong Hun Kim (board member),

M. Jean-Marc Janaillac (censor).

Composition of the Executive Board after these appointments:

Mr. Etienne Hermite (President),

Mr. Jérôme Rigaud,

Mr. Olivier Le Cornec,

M. Benoît Jacheet,

M. Pierre Lahutte.

About Navya

Navya is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), Navya aims at becoming the leading player for the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and nearly 170 units have been sold as of 30 June 2020, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The Autonom Tract is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, Navya's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Karista as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

Navya is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

