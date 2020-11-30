Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Portfolio Manager - Managed Liquidity
PR Newswire
London, November 30
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Managed Liquidity Portfolio Manager
The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Steeden to manage the Company's Managed Liquidity portfolio. Based in London, Derek is a Portfolio Manager for the Invesco Investment Solutions team, which provides customized, multi-asset investment strategies for clients. He joined Invesco in 2019, having begun his investment career in 2005. There will be no change to the investment objective and policy of the portfolio.
30 November 2020
Enquiries:
Angus Pottinger
Invesco Fund Managers limited
020 3753 0714
