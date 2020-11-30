Press release

Brussels, November 30, 2020

Orange Belgium expands its Executive Committee with Isabelle Vanden Eede as Chief Brand, Communication & CSR Officer and Bart Staelens as Chief Transformation & Customer Experience Officer

Orange Belgium's Board of Directors validated the nomination of Isabelle Vanden Eede as Chief Brand, Communication & CSR Officer and Bart Staelens as Chief Transformation & Customer Experience Officer, both starting December 1, 2020.

Isabelle Vanden Eede, 45 years old, has 23 years of branding and communication experience. She started her career at Ogilvy & Mather Advertising, managing the agencies' telecom clients. She continued to refine her communication skills at VVL BBDO and Famous agencies, before joining Mobistar in 2010 to be responsible for the residential communication. For the past 10 years Isabelle evolved to Brand & Communication Director, responsible for the rebranding from Mobistar to Orange Belgium. Known for her strategic skills and broad expertise in multiple communication areas, she was instrumental in growing the Orange brand and in doing so helped to realize the corporate and commercial ambitions of Orange Belgium.

Bart Staelens, 54 years old, has over 25 years of experience in the telecom industry, both in Belgium and abroad. He joined Mobistar in 1999 and has held technical, marketing, strategic and transformation positions in Belgium, but also in Russia, France and Egypt for the Orange Group. He returned back to Orange Belgium in February 2020 after he spent 3 years in Cairo as Chief Transformation Officer for Orange Egypt where he was responsible for the company-wide transformation. As from March 2020 he was 5G Program Director for Orange Belgium and Luxembourg. Bart has a solid track record of putting into execution strategic and transformation programs.

Xavier Pichon, CEO of Orange Belgium, declared: " The Covid crisis, which affects us all, as well as our economy, has nonetheless made it possible to further reveal Orange's potential as a responsible, societal player, close to its customers and its employees. We will continue to work on Orange Belgium's transformation plan, with a strong focus on Customer Experience and operational efficiency; and boost Orange's rise to prominence in the Belgian telecom market. Bart and Isabelle are both key in supporting, designing and realizing our ambitions. I warmly welcome them aboard!"

Regarding her nomination Isabelle Vanden Eede declared: "Thank you Xavier and all Board members for this nomination. I am looking forward to work even more closely with the executive committee members. My particular focus will be to develop the full potential of the Orange brand, through the most effective communication and further roll out Orange's sustainable CSR strategy. And thus help Orange Belgium realize its ambitious strategic plan."

Bart Staelens comments on his new role at Orange Belgium: "I would like to thank the CEO and the Board for their trust and I am pleased to join the executive committee. I'm looking forward to taking up my new role as Chief Transformation and Customer Experience Officer. I am delighted to be able to contribute to the further development of the company and this at the benefit of our customers. With the creation of this new role, Orange Belgium once again shows that the customer and its experience are at the very heart of its existence."

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is a leading telecommunications operator on the Belgian market with over 3 million customers; Orange is also active in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunications services, internet and TV to private clients as well as innovative mobile and fixed-line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investment.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders in telecommunications services for enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).



