IamFire Plc - Further Extension of Reporting Deadline
PR Newswire
London, November 30
30 November 2020
IamFire plc
AQSE: FIRE
("IamFire" or the "company")
Further Extension of Reporting Deadline
IamFire announces that, further to the announcement of 30 October 2020, it has been granted a further one month to announce its audited results to 30 April 2020.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
