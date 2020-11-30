Anzeige
30.11.2020 | 18:52
IamFire Plc - Further Extension of Reporting Deadline

PR Newswire

London, November 30

30 November 2020

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("IamFire" or the "company")

Further Extension of Reporting Deadline

IamFire announces that, further to the announcement of 30 October 2020, it has been granted a further one month to announce its audited results to 30 April 2020.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

IamFire plc:

Website - https://iamfireplc.com

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)
burnsstb@iamfireplc.com
Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman)
mb@iamfireplc.com
Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)

