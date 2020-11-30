IamFire Plc - Further Extension of Reporting Deadline

30 November 2020

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("IamFire" or the "company")

Further Extension of Reporting Deadline

IamFire announces that, further to the announcement of 30 October 2020, it has been granted a further one month to announce its audited results to 30 April 2020.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

