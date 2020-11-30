Gavin McConnon: Ireland to Exit Lockdown with Two New F45 Training Studios

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Gavin McConnon and Brendan Spratt's Dumbbell Fitness Group is delighted to announce that as Ireland exits it's second Coronavirus lockdown, they are opening two new F45 Training studios as part of their aggressive expansion of the F45 Training franchise.

Dumbbell Fitness Ltd is the largest F45 Franchisee in Europe with 10 studios either open or in development.

Commenting on the expansion Gavin McConnon said, "Our intentions were always to roll out a larger number of F45 studios. While Covid19 has certainly made this a difficult year, we are delighted that in such challenging times, we managed to build-out and open two additional locations".

The new F45 Studios are located in Castleknock, Dublin 15, and George's Street, Dublin city centre.

With these new locations open, their focus now turns to building out 5 new studios in 2021, with the first two locations starting fit-out in January.

F45 Training first launched in Paddington, Sydney in 2012, and has since expanded to more than 1,900 franchises sold in over 50 countries, and more than 1,200 studios open in 40 countries including the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The company is best known for its 45-minute workouts merging high-intensity interval training, circuit training, and functional training into one group exercise for its members.

In 2019, Mark Wahlberg and FOD Capital LLC, a family office fund managed by Michael Raymond, led a private equity investment in F45 through MWIG LLC, a private investment vehicle.

About Gavin McConnon

Gavin McConnon is a serial entrepreneur, having founded and co-founded multiple technology-based companies before moving into fitness with F45 Training.

Before their involvement with F45 Training, Gavin along with his brother Iain McConnon launched businesses specializing in mobile telecoms, digital and online advertising, mobile apps, and mobile operator billing. Over their career they have won several prestige awards and successfully opened global offices for their companies in Sydney, Johannesburg, and San Francisco. Most recently, Iain McConnon launched Trackhouse, a global digital marketing and advertising tracking platform with Gavin as an investor.

