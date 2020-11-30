Kure CBD & Vape: Kure Continues Its Expansion in Arizona

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Kure CBD & Vape, a specialty vape and cbd retailer, is continuing to expand its retail footprint with the acquisition of ECIG City and Synergy Vapor Labs. ECIG City has one location in Tempe, AZ, and Synergy Vapor Labs has a total of two locations, one in Tempe & the other in Scottsdale, AZ. With these acquisitions, Kure will now have 8 retail locations in the Greater Phoenix area.

"This acquisition is part of a number of strategic acquisitions to expand our national footprint," said Sam Salaymeh, President of Kure. "We are looking forward to expanding our reach in the Greater Phoenix area and offer vapers the best service, selection, and Prime liquids. At the same time, this enables us to help more smokers transition off combustibles and on to an alternative"

Kure prides itself in offering an exceptional experience that is personalized for every guest through their modern and sophisticated retail environment with unparalleled guest service, warranties, and quality products. Kure has submitted 105 pre-market tobacco product applications with the FDA to ensure their guests a wide portfolio of flavors and nicotine strengths. Kure understands the significance of flavor diversity in increasing the success of guests make the switch from traditional tobacco products to an alternative such as vaping. Several studies and their own survey data demonstrate the importance of flavor variety for the successful journey away from cigarettes.

ABOUT KURE

Kure is one of the largest independent specialty CBD & Vape retailers with over 110 retail locations in the United States. Kure stores are designed to attract smokers who seek expert advice and carefully curated products in their journey away from cigarettes to vaping. Stores are designed to clearly communicate the vapers journey through their modern and sophisticated retail environment and lounge with unparalleled customer service. For additional information, please visit kurevapes.com.

