Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion nach Ad-hoc-Meldung! Jahresendrallye zeichnet sich ab…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894672 ISIN: CA9089111004 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
KURE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KURE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.11.2020 | 19:08
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kure CBD & Vape: Kure Continues Its Expansion in Arizona

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Kure CBD & Vape, a specialty vape and cbd retailer, is continuing to expand its retail footprint with the acquisition of ECIG City and Synergy Vapor Labs. ECIG City has one location in Tempe, AZ, and Synergy Vapor Labs has a total of two locations, one in Tempe & the other in Scottsdale, AZ. With these acquisitions, Kure will now have 8 retail locations in the Greater Phoenix area.

"This acquisition is part of a number of strategic acquisitions to expand our national footprint," said Sam Salaymeh, President of Kure. "We are looking forward to expanding our reach in the Greater Phoenix area and offer vapers the best service, selection, and Prime liquids. At the same time, this enables us to help more smokers transition off combustibles and on to an alternative"

Kure prides itself in offering an exceptional experience that is personalized for every guest through their modern and sophisticated retail environment with unparalleled guest service, warranties, and quality products. Kure has submitted 105 pre-market tobacco product applications with the FDA to ensure their guests a wide portfolio of flavors and nicotine strengths. Kure understands the significance of flavor diversity in increasing the success of guests make the switch from traditional tobacco products to an alternative such as vaping. Several studies and their own survey data demonstrate the importance of flavor variety for the successful journey away from cigarettes.

ABOUT KURE

Kure is one of the largest independent specialty CBD & Vape retailers with over 110 retail locations in the United States. Kure stores are designed to attract smokers who seek expert advice and carefully curated products in their journey away from cigarettes to vaping. Stores are designed to clearly communicate the vapers journey through their modern and sophisticated retail environment and lounge with unparalleled customer service. For additional information, please visit kurevapes.com.

Contact:

Nicole Brewer
nicole@kuresociety.com

SOURCE: Kure CBD & Vape



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618821/Kure-Continues-Its-Expansion-in-Arizona

KURE TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.