Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2020) - Spackman Equities Group Inc. (TSXV: SQG) ("SEGI" or the "Company") announced today that John Pennal, a member of its Board of Director and Vice President, passed away from cancer.

Richard Lee, CEO of Spackman Equities Group, said, "We are saddened by the passing of our friend and fellow Board Member, John Pennal. We are thankful for his natural leadership, friendship, and guidance. He will be greatly missed."

Mr. Pennal was also the President and Chief Executive Officer of Aylen Capital Inc., a company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and served as Counsel to the law firm of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP.

