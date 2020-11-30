Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2020
London, November 30
Pacific Assets Trust plc
30 November 2020
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2020
Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913
