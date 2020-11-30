Anzeige
WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 Ticker-Symbol: KT31 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.11.2020 | 19:53
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Declaration of options

The Board of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announced an option holder has exercised options to acquire 50,000 shares in the Company in accordance with the terms previously disclosed. The option exercise will be settled in full with treasury shares held by the Company. Following the delivery of the shares, Golden Ocean will hold a total of 945,000 treasury shares.

November 30, 2020

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



