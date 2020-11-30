ElringKlinger equips laboratories with Keysight's Scienlab Battery Test Solutions

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and ElringKlinger, one of the world's leading technological partner to the automotive industry, have collaborated to advance e-mobility in the field of battery development for electric vehicles.

ElringKlinger offers innovative solutions for all types of automotive drive systems and is a volume manufacturer for battery components for almost a decade now. In order to further accelerate the development of batteries and to deliver highly efficient and reliable battery systems to their customers in a fast and cost-efficient way, ElringKlinger will use Keysight's Scienlab Battery Test Solution to extend their development capacities.

Keysight's Scienlab Battery Test Systems enable ElringKlinger to further test and validate cells to identify the most effective combination of cells for the targeted end-customer application. Battery modules consisting of several of those cells are used to develop battery systems including a battery management system (BMS), thermal management and necessary mechanical components.

"The intensive exchange with Keysight on a very professional level and their deep understanding of our needs make Keysight the perfect partner to jointly drive this project to success," said Dr. Freundt, Head of Battery Testing and Validation at ElringKlinger AG.

ElringKlinger established a highly customized turn-key laboratory that includes the full range of Keysight's Scienlab Battery Test Systems including safety environment for testing battery cells, modules and packs. In addition to the test and control software Energy Storage Discover, Keysight provided the cloud-based software PathWave Lab Operations for Battery Test which enables ElringKlinger to optimize and efficiently manage the end-to-end workflow for the entire lab including resources, hardware and devices under test.

"We are pleased that ElringKlinger chose to work with Keysight for this strategic investment," said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Automotive Energy Solutions business unit. "We are looking forward to providing our expertise and experience to strengthen ElringKlinger's battery test capabilities and help further advance developments in e-mobility."

About ElringKlinger AG

ElringKlinger is one of the world's leading system partners to the automotive industry, specializing in lightweight solutions, e-mobility, sealing and shielding technology, tooling, and engineering services. ElringKlinger is committed to actively shaping the world of mobility today and well into the future. These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of around 10,000 people at 45 ElringKlinger Group locations around the globe. More information is available at www.elringklinger.de.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

