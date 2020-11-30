Anzeige
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos to be keynote speaker at GSMA Thrive Latin America

Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos to be keynote speaker at GSMA Thrive Latin America

Luxembourg, November 30, 2020 - Millicom, a leading provider of cable and mobile services operating as TIGO in Latin America, is pleased to announce that CEO Mauricio Ramos will present at GSMA Thrive Latin America as an invited keynote speaker on December 2.

As a global leader in the telecommunications sector, Mr. Ramos will discuss the importance of accelerating connectivity to reinvigorate economies in Latin America and its positive effect on communities.

GSMA Thrive Latin America brings together Latin America's policymakers, digital leaders, and innovators to uncover the opportunities of emerging next-generation technologies and inspire thought leadership to solve the challenges of realizing a truly connected world. Mr. Ramos's keynote presentation at GSMA Thrive Latin America is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Free registration and the keynote can be accessed here [LINK].

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786-628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)




Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1 786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment

  • PR_Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos to be keynote speaker at GSMA Thrive Latin America_113020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/43ec335b-4042-42df-8c66-2f6883277608)

