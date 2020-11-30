Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2020) - Terrace Global Inc. (TSXV: TRCE) ("Terrace Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed its interim unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The interim unaudited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and on Terrace Global's website at www.terraceglobal.ca.

About Terrace Global

Terrace Global is a multi-country operator (MCO) led by experienced cannabis entrepreneurs focused on the development and acquisition of international cannabis assets. Terrace Global's focus is on federally legal jurisdictions with existing domestic demand, low cost inputs and approved for exportation.

