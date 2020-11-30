Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion nach Ad-hoc-Meldung! Jahresendrallye zeichnet sich ab…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.11.2020 | 23:04
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalkine Pty Limited to Launch its 'Global Green Energy Report'

SYDNEY, Dec. 01, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalkine Pty Limited is pleased to announce the launch of its new 'Global Green Energy Report'. Green energy presents earnings potential given the push from authorities to cut carbon-emission, increasing capacity additions, cost drive-downs at solar photovoltaics', and higher budget-allocation.

Kalkine Logo

Green energy utilizes renewable resources including solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, biomass, etc. to help relieve the issues around climate-change.

The big question is will Green Economy be a Reality or an Illusion? Economic growth and environmental sustainability may co-exist as a new future for the planet post-COVID-19.

Recovering from March-lows, Independent Power Producers globally recorded new highs in October-2020. Selected wind and solar operators also witnessed an all-time high, given strong order-backlogs.

The S&P Global Clean Energy Index reported 99.37% YTD returns outperforming S&P Global 1200 Index by a whopping 90.00% (November 27, 2020, spglobal.com).

Global Green Energy Space Booming

While the pandemic has impacted fossil fuels, the net new renewable energy capacity addition globally may reach a record level in 2021. With 80+ listed renewable energy stocks worth over US$1.1trillion(November-end 2020, Refinitiv), the US is one of the main markets with ~30 states generating electricity from clean energy. Similar trends have been witnessed for countries including Australia, UK, Canada, and New Zealand.

Though some risks prevail like uncertain US production-tax credits, elevated debt levels which may impact the Capex and financing flexibility, etc., still immense investment opportunities exist.

Considering above, Kalkine's Green Energy Report Offer(s) Stocks with:

  • Strong Fundamentals: Listed companies with steady revenue streams and stable cash flows generally driven by long-term electricity contracts with a feed-in tariff structure. Other factors considered for respective stocks include capacity and utilization, healthy gross margins, adequate liquidity, ROE, and decent dividend yields.
  • Diversification: Wide-exposure to sub-sectors including electricity generation, utilities, refining, marketing, transportation, equipment manufacturing, and service providers.
  • Businesses Tethering on Regulatory Compliance: Track-record of prudent regulatory compliance and well-qualified management team.
  • Global Scale: Businesses that can leverage global-scale to lower the equipment and operating costs.

To summarize, this report is easy to comprehend with deep-insights and aims to cover stocks after an overall assessment of the global demand and supply scenario, recent events, outlook, valuation, and risks, etc.

Note: Kalkine's publications are NOT a solicitation/recommendation to buy, sell, or hold stock(s) of company/companies or engage in any investment activity under discussion.

Media Contact:
Honey Bhargava
honey.bhargava@kalkine.com.au

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341740/Kalkine_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.