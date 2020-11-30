Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2020) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra Group" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dawn Nigro as President, NRB Modular Solutions effective December 16, 2020.

Dawn joins Dexterra Group from WSP Canada ("WSP") where she is Executive Vice President, Clients and Markets. Dawn comes from a diverse executive leadership background that includes several divisional president roles in the infrastructure, building materials and manufacturing industries for companies such as Armtec, Henry Company and GE Plastics. Dawn holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Waterloo.

In her role as President, Dawn will be responsible for the operational and financial performance of NRB Modular Solutions, leading the continued expansion of the business across Canada. She will be focused on key strategic relationships with a diverse range of clients including federal, provincial, and municipal government agencies associated with significant near-term opportunities in rapid affordable housing. Dawn will report to Mark Becker, Chief Operating Officer, and will be a member of Dexterra Group's Senior Leadership Team.

"Dawn's extensive executive experience and depth in building materials and manufacturing will serve NRB Modular Solutions well as we expand our footprint in key markets across Canada," says Mark Becker, Chief Operating Officer. "With a proven track record of driving profitable growth, I know Dawn will be a tremendous asset for Dexterra Group. We look forward to her joining the team and leading the Modular Solutions business forward."

About Dexterra Group Inc. ("Dexterra Group")

Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation (TSX: DXT) delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra Group brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

